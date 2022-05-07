Gabe Smith pitched a scoreless 61/3 innings and Coby DeJesus slammed the door with the final two outs as the Diboll Lumberjacks squeaked out a 1-0 win over the Kountze Lions in the opening game of a Class 3A Region III Area playoff series at Cleveland High School Friday night.
Smith was stellar as he pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning before the first two runners reached on a walk and a hit. DeJesus finished the job by inducing a foul out and a fly out to end the game.
