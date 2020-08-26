Thunderstorms. High 94F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Tropical storm or hurricane conditions possible. Rain showers, some with heavy downpours and strong gusty winds overnight. Low near 75F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Head coach Ricky Meeks and his coaching staff put together a dream of a team in 2019, with the Yellowjackets rolling along undefeated until the second round of the postseason. Losing just that one game — a season ender — still can’t put a damper on the team’s accomplishments.
The issue for 2020 will be trying to duplicate such success despite losing several key players to graduation. Those veterans offered a sense of security for the coaches. They were known factors when it came to what they could do on the football field under pressure. Defensively, the unit was downright greedy, allowing just 125 points over the entire season while the offense scored 550. Those are the types of numbers posted by players who knew what they were doing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.