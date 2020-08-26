Alto football

Alto defensive back Isaack Weatherford (15) tackles Garrison running back Sabastion Porter (22) during a contest during the 2019 season.

Head coach Ricky Meeks and his coaching staff put together a dream of a team in 2019, with the Yellowjackets rolling along undefeated until the second round of the postseason. Losing just that one game — a season ender — still can’t put a damper on the team’s accomplishments.

The issue for 2020 will be trying to duplicate such success despite losing several key players to graduation. Those veterans offered a sense of security for the coaches. They were known factors when it came to what they could do on the football field under pressure. Defensively, the unit was downright greedy, allowing just 125 points over the entire season while the offense scored 550. Those are the types of numbers posted by players who knew what they were doing.

Alto 2

Alto runner V-Dareous High struggles for extra yardage during a 2019 non-district game against the Garrison Bulldogs. High and the Yellowjackets will be in a new district in 2020.

