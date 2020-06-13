The Lufkin Panthers’ connection to the University of Nevada continues to be a strong one as defensive lineman Wilburn Smallwood committed to play for the Wolf Pack starting in the 2021 season.
Smallwood, an incoming Lufkin senior, made the announcement on his personal Twitter page early Friday afternoon.
“First and foremost I want to thank God and my parents,” Smallwood said. “Without them I wouldn’t be in the position I am today. I also want to thank my high school coaches, friends and family for helping me through this process. I’m glad to say that I am committed to THE UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA!!!”
In addition to Nevada, Smallwood has offers from Lamar and Texas Southern.
Smallwood is the third Lufkin defensive lineman since 2019 to commit to Nevada. Ja’Vasia Brunson and Breylon Garcia each committed to the school in 2019.
Verbal commitments are non-binding.
Garcia played in 11 games and recovered a fumble, one of five turnovers forced in a 34-31 win over Purdue in 2019. Brunson played in three contests before receiving a redshirt.
Smallwood is expected to be one of the anchors on this year’s Lufkin defensive line. Last season he made 36 tackles, including 22 solos. Seven of those tackles were for losses. He added two sacks, a pass breakup, three quarterback knockdowns and six quarterback pressures.
Lufkin finished last season with a 9-2 record and the District 16-5A championship.
Smallwood is the first Lufkin player in this year’s class to commit to a university, although others have also drawn interest.
Running back Caleb Berry leads the way in offers. He has been given offers by Arkansas, Houston, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Boise State, Colorado State, Nevada and UNLV, among several others.
He expects to make his collegiate decision early in the 2020 season.
Lufkin QB Jordan Moore has offers from Hawaii, Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M.
Other players on the team have also drawn some early interest.
The Panthers are set to open the season at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 when they play at Tyler Lee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.