JASPER — Bridge City’s Brayden Collins delivered a gem on the mound and the Cardinals ended a string of 25 consecutive scorekess playoff innings by the Hudson pitching staff as the Cardinals took a 4-0 win over the Hornets in a contentious second game of a Class 4A Region III Area playoff series here Friday night.
Collins, a Houston signee, delivered a complete-game four-hit shutout for the Cardinals. He struck out seven and walked two as Bridge City forced a third and deciding game.
