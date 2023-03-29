DIBOLL — Huntington’s Devilettes backed an 11-strikeout, shutout pitching performance from Riley Whitley with four homers, with Whitley smashing one of those long balls while driving in five runs in Tuesday’s 8-0 win over the Diboll Ladyjacks in Diboll.
Whitley, who recently reached the 100-strikeout milestone for her high school career, pitched a complete game. She also added a three-run homer in the first inning to jump start the Devilette bats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.