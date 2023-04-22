Huntington’s Natalie Mullins (7) slides around Diboll catcher Kaylee Chagolla during Friday’s game. The Devilettes closed out the regular season on Senior Night with an 11-1 win in six innings in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s Devilettes on Friday celebrated both Senior Night and the end of a successful regular season with a six-inning 11-1 over the Diboll Lady Jacks Diboll.
Senior Abi Dickerson rocked a solo homer in the first inning, Chesney Bearden tripled and scored on Riley Whitley’s single in the fifth and Whitley walked it off with a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth.
