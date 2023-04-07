Four more Lufkin Panthers have signed their letters of intent to continue playing their respective sports at the next level following Wednesday’s ceremony at Lufkin High School.

Beginning in the fall of 2023, Grant Ashby will run track for Texas A&M University; Courtnee Morgan will join the Angelina College Lady Roadrunner basketball team; Brandon Walker will begin his collegiate basketball career at Tyler Junior College; and Tanner Havard will join the football team at Hendrix College in Arkansas.

Gary Stallard’s email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.

