Four more Lufkin Panthers signed their letters of intent to play at the collegiate level in a ceremony held at Lufkin High School on Wednesday. Pictured are, from left, Brandon Walker, Courtnee Morgan, Grant Ashby and Tanner Havard.
Four more Lufkin Panthers signed their letters of intent to play at the collegiate level in a ceremony held at Lufkin High School on Wednesday. Pictured are, from left, Brandon Walker, Courtnee Morgan, Grant Ashby and Tanner Havard.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Lufkin’s Grant Ashby, seated, poses with family and friends during Wednesday’s ceremony. Ashby signed with the Texas A&M University track program.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Courtnee Morgan, seated, shown here with friends and family, will join the Angelina College Lady Roadrunner basketball program beginning in the fall of 2023.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Brandon Walker, seated, poses with family and friends during Wednesday’s ceremony after signing his letter of intent to join the Tyler Junior College basketball program starting in the fall of 2023.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Lufkin football’s Tanner Havard, seated, is joined by friends and family during Wednesday’s signing ceremony. Havard will join the Hendrix College (Arkansas) team in the fall of 2023.
Four more Lufkin Panthers have signed their letters of intent to continue playing their respective sports at the next level following Wednesday’s ceremony at Lufkin High School.
Beginning in the fall of 2023, Grant Ashby will run track for Texas A&M University; Courtnee Morgan will join the Angelina College Lady Roadrunner basketball team; Brandon Walker will begin his collegiate basketball career at Tyler Junior College; and Tanner Havard will join the football team at Hendrix College in Arkansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.