Chesney Bearden

Huntington’s Chesney Bearden watches her first-inning solo homer leave the park during Friday’s rain-delayed game against Kountze. The Devilettes lost a 5-4 heartbreaker in Game 3 Saturday, giving the Lionettes the series win.

 GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News

The Huntington Devilettes stormed back to force a third and deciding game before their season ended in heartbreaking fashion to the Kountze Lionettes in Class 3A Region III Bi-District playoff action in Kountze Saturday afternoon.

Chesney Bearden’s seventh-inning homer lifted Huntington to a 5-4 win that forced a third and deciding game.

