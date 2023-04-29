Huntington’s Chesney Bearden watches her first-inning solo homer leave the park during Friday’s rain-delayed game against Kountze. The Devilettes lost a 5-4 heartbreaker in Game 3 Saturday, giving the Lionettes the series win.
The Huntington Devilettes stormed back to force a third and deciding game before their season ended in heartbreaking fashion to the Kountze Lionettes in Class 3A Region III Bi-District playoff action in Kountze Saturday afternoon.
Chesney Bearden’s seventh-inning homer lifted Huntington to a 5-4 win that forced a third and deciding game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.