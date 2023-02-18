Huntington basketball

The Huntington Devilettes are headed to the regional quarterfinals after a 52-32 win over Boling at New Caney Porter Thursday night.

 Contributed

The Huntington Devilettes turned up the heat in the second half as they turned a close game into a rout on the way to a 52-32 win over Boling in the Class 3A Region III Area round of the playoffs at New Caney Porter High School Thursday night.

Kyra Anderson led a balanced Huntington attack with 15 points while Addy Stringer had 12. Harleigh Havard scored 11, Caitlyn Stanley had 9, Claire Harris put in 5 and Lexi Litton added 3.

