Huntington’s Jaziel Reyes (1) and Zeke Shepherd go up for a rebound during District 21-3A basketball action at Huntington’s Red Devil Gym Tuesday night. Huntington took a 37-28 victory. On the girls side, the Devilettes stayed in first place with a 42-31 win over Pineywoods Community Academy.
HUNTINGTON — Braden Kovar’s hot shooting kept Huntington In the lead for most of the night and the Red Devils surged in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 37-28 win over the Pineywoods Community Academy Timberwolves in District 21-3A action at Red Devil Gym Tuesday night.
Kovar hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 of his 21 points in the first three quarters. Some timely points from Peyton Herrington helped Huntington secure the win down the stretch, a key victory to help keep its playoff hopes alive.
