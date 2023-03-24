Lufkin’s Olivia Loyola (9) attempts a shot around Pine Tree defender Indy Salazar during Thursday’s match. The Lady Panthers saw their season end in a 5-0 loss to the Lady Pirates in bi-district action in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE — The 2023 Lufkin Lady Panthers showed all season they could hold their own against just about any team. But on Thursday, the Lady Pack ran into a very good Pine Tree squad, with the Lady Pirates eliminating Lufkin 5-0 in bi-district action in Jacksonville.
Pine Tree’s Daysha Torres scored a hat trick with teammates Sayge Lohman and Maranda Skinner also hitting the nets for the Lady Pirates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.