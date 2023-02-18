The Angelina College Lady Roadrunners used lights-out pitching to pick up a 2-0 win in the opener then brought out the bats for a 13-5 win in the finale as they completed a sweep of Kilgore in non-conference softball action in their home opener Friday afternoon.
Mia Gilmore was stellar for AC in the pitching circle in the opener as she pitched a complete-game three-hit shutout. She struck out one and walked two in her seven innings of work.
