Lufkin tennis

Lufkin had six players qualify for regionals while the Panthers shared the team district title. Pictured are, from left, Alejandra Villanueva, Camila Garcia, Eesha Kumar, assistant coach Kassie Jones, head coach David Guzman, Alex Walker, Cameron Cole and Camarcion Williams.

 Contributed

Lufkin’s Eesha Kumar won the individual title while five other Lufkin tennis players punched their ticket to regionals at last week’s 16-5A tournament held at New Caney Porter High School.

Kumar won the championship in the girls singles division.

Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.