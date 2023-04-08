Lufkin’s Eesha Kumar won the individual title while five other Lufkin tennis players punched their ticket to regionals at last week’s 16-5A tournament held at New Caney Porter High School.
Kumar won the championship in the girls singles division.
Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.
