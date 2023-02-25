It was a split decision over the weekend for the Lufkin Panthers after they went 2-2 in four games.
The Panthers closed the Seguin tournament Saturday by dropping a 5-0 decision to Victoria East before bouncing back with a 6-4 win over Floresville.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
It was a split decision over the weekend for the Lufkin Panthers after they went 2-2 in four games.
The Panthers closed the Seguin tournament Saturday by dropping a 5-0 decision to Victoria East before bouncing back with a 6-4 win over Floresville.
Josh Havard's email address is
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.