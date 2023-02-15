20230215-sports-lufkin_23_v_Kingwood_3_vb_soccer

Lufkin’s Angel Lopez fends off a Kingwood Park defender while chasing the ball in first-half action at Jase Magers Soccer Field Tuesday night. The Panthers took a 3-0 win.

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

The Lufkin Panthers continued to roll through the district portion of their schedule as they routed Kingwood Park 3-0 in 16-5A action at Jase Magers Soccer Field on Tuesday night.

Christian Franco scored a goal off an assist from Emmanuel Orta.

Josh Havard’s email address is

josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.

