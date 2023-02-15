The Lufkin Panthers continued to roll through the district portion of their schedule as they routed Kingwood Park 3-0 in 16-5A action at Jase Magers Soccer Field on Tuesday night.
Christian Franco scored a goal off an assist from Emmanuel Orta.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Lufkin Panthers continued to roll through the district portion of their schedule as they routed Kingwood Park 3-0 in 16-5A action at Jase Magers Soccer Field on Tuesday night.
Christian Franco scored a goal off an assist from Emmanuel Orta.
Josh Havard’s email address is
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.