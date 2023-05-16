Lufkin’s Krisean Preston makes a catch over Evan Young while Michael Mosley gives chase during action at the spring game Monday night. The scrimmage was halted after a quarter due to lightning in the area.
A pair of deep strikes from T.J. Hammond to Krisean Preston highlighted the day’s action at Lufkin’s annual spring game. Unfortunately, lightning strikes in the area brought the scrimmage to a premature end as the Panthers rounded out their spring workouts on John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium Monday night.
The team got one full quarter of action in before lightning approached the area, forcing the players from the field. After waiting 30 minutes with no improvement in the weather forecast, the rest of the scrimmage was canceled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.