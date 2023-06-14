Lufkin’s Abby Fajardo rounds second base while Nacogdoches’ Shariah Wade makes a play during 16-5A softball action at Lufkin High School. Fajardo is among several local players set to play in Thursday’s all-star game.
Central second baseman Carigan Hudnall throws from her knees to complete a double play she started after diving over the bag for a ground ball during a playoff game against Orangefield. Hudnall will compete in Thursday’s game.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Dailly News
It was another strong year for local softball with several teams making playoff runs. Many of those local seniors will get the chance to showcase their abilities at the high school level for a final time as the sixth annual East Texas Senior All-Star Softball Game is set for Thursday night.
The game will feature 24 seniors from the East Texas area competing on two different teams.
