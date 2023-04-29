Ashton Wagner was joined by family and friends in Central Heights High School’s gym recently when he signed his letter of intent to play baseball for Angelina College.
“I think it’ll be wonderful for him,” Central Heights head baseball coach Travis Jackson said. “They’re getting a great kid, catching-wise and at the plate. I love kids going to the JUCO route. He’s going to get a chance to play. I think he’s going to fit in really well.”
