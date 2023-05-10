The Huntington powerlifting team that competed at the recent NASA Texas State Powerlifting Meet included head coach Seth Ford, Nick Smith, Zane Reynolds, Greg Williamson, Conner Murray, Daniel Higgins, Solomon Reid, Jaylee Riddles, Declan Ford, Connor Ford, Gabe Guajardo, Marshall Clifton, Carson Forest and Joseph Nelson.
Contributed
Huntington’s Declan Ford had a dead lift of 55 pounds.
Contributed
Houston’s Chris Sutton attempts a 903-pound bench press during a recent event.
Commented
