Texas lakes, bays and rivers have seen a significant uptick in fishing traffic since early March, but not just because spring is a season that meets with some of the year’s best fishing prospects. With thousands of people off work during the coronavirus scare, many folks who don’t normally fish have been taking advantage of the idle time by heading to the water to wet a hook.
The increase in fishing traffic is clearly reflected by a defined spike in Texas fishing license sales recorded by license vendors around the state over the last three months.
According to figures from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, 418,259 people bought a Texas fishing license between March 11 and May 20 of this year. During the same time period in 2019, there were were 336,019 fishing licenses sold. The figures represent an increase of 82,240 licenses sold.
The increase in sales resulted in a significant bump in revenue for the department. License revenue for March 11 and May 20, 2020, was up more than $5.6 million over 2019.
Like most bait shops, tackle stores and marina operators, Tony Parker at Minnow Bucket Marina on Lake Fork says he has sold more licenses to beginning anglers this spring than he can recall in the past.
“I think it’s because there isn’t much else to do around here right now except fish, or because people are starting to worry and are wanting to stock their freezers with fish,” Parker said. “There has definitely been a lot of people out on the water.”
Craig Bonds, TPWD’s chief of inland fisheries, says he believes both scenarios may have been motivators leading to the bump in license sales.
“We don’t know which one is the more influential, but people have had more leisure time on their hands with less competing activities for their time,” Bonds said. “They either want to get out enjoy some recreation outdoors in a responsible and safe way, or they are looking for a way to put some food in the freezer. Fishing allows you to accomplish both.”
Interestingly, Texas’ non-resident hunting license sales took a tumble this spring — a good indication that plenty of out-of-state hunters canceled spring turkey hunting trips due to COVID-19.
According to Jason Hardin, TPWD wild turkey program leader, non-resident spring license sales averaged 3,878 during the three-year period spanning 2016-19. As of late April, only 937 non-resident spring hunting licenses had been sold.
I think it is easy to contribute this directly to COVID-19,” Hardin said. “I don’t have any data at this point, but I am guessing we will see reduced effort this year from residents also.”
