Since day one, the Trump administration has prioritized recreational access to public lands, particularly for hunting and fishing. These two great American pastimes have formed the bedrock of the nation’s wildlife conservation efforts, generating more dollars for habitat protection and restoration than any other outdoor pursuit. The Department of the Interior’s U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service helped grow that legacy by finalizing a rule to open additional hunting and fishing opportunities in Texas and across the country. This brings the total expansion to more than 4 million acres nationally since DonaldTrump took office.
“On the heels of President Trump signing the most significant conservation and recreation funding in US history, providing nearly $20 billion over the next 10 years to fix and conserve the American people’s public lands, the Trump administration has now made an additional 2.3 million acres accessible to new hunting and fishing opportunities,” U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt said. “We continue to take significant actions to further conservation initiatives and support sportsmen and women who are America’s true conservationists.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.