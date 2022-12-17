In addition to its popular “scored entry” category, TBGA has youth and first harvest divisions to recognize the achievements of youngsters and new hunters. Participants are awarded certificates at a series of banquets held around the state during late and spring and early summer. Here, Willow Price displays her First Harvest entry for 2022-23, a nine-pointer taken in Parker County at Lake Mineral Wells State Park and Trailway.
Big game animals must be scored by a certified TBGA or Boone and Crockett scorer, such as Ben Bartlett, and meet the minimum net score the region for entry in the “scored entry” category. A full list of TBGA scorers and other details can be found on the program website, texasbiggameawards.org.
TBGA
With another round of fall hunting seasons rolling to a close soon, Kara Starr and the rest of the folks at the Texas Wildlife Association in New Braunfels are sounding the bell to Texas big-game hunters in hopes of drumming up a solid list of entries for the 2022-23 version of the Texas Big Game Awards Program.
Starr is the coordinator for TBGA, a nonprofit program run jointly by the TWA and Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. The hunter/landowner recognition program has been around since 1991, but there are quite a few hunters who know very little about it or how it works. I strike up conversations with hunters every year who have no idea the program even exists.
