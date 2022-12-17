With another round of fall hunting seasons rolling to a close soon, Kara Starr and the rest of the folks at the Texas Wildlife Association in New Braunfels are sounding the bell to Texas big-game hunters in hopes of drumming up a solid list of entries for the 2022-23 version of the Texas Big Game Awards Program.

Starr is the coordinator for TBGA, a nonprofit program run jointly by the TWA and Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. The hunter/landowner recognition program has been around since 1991, but there are quite a few hunters who know very little about it or how it works. I strike up conversations with hunters every year who have no idea the program even exists.

Matt Williams is a freelance outdoors writer based in Nacogdoches. His email address is mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.