Midland bass angler Brady Stanford with the 15.03 pounder he landed at Lake O.H. Ivie on Jan. 23. Since Jan. 5, the West Texas reservoir has produced five bass weighing upwards of 13 pounds for the Toyota ShareLunker program.
Brady Stanford, of Midland, and Brett Cannon, of Willis, are the latest anglers to punch tickets to the West Texas freak show that continues to unfold at Lake O.H. Ivie. The 19,000-acre reservoir near San Angelo has been kicking out heavyweight bass to shock the imagination over the last 11 months.
On Jan. 23, Stanford landed a 15.03 pounder at Ivie and subsequently turned it over to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s Toyota ShareLunker program. Cannon’s fish, a 13.37 pounder, was caught on Jan. 27. It’s his second Legacy Lunker in as many years.
