A congratulatory tip of the hat to Montgomery teens Fallon Clepper and Wyatt Ford. The Lake Creek High School seniors teamed up to win the 12th Annual Major League Fishing High School Bass Fishing National Championship held recently on Lake Pickwick in Florence, Alabama. The co-ed team topped a field of 416 boats with a three-day total of nine bass weighing 39 pounds and 9 ounces, besting second place by nearly 5 1/2 pounds.
Clepper/Ford mopped up on prizes, including $250,000 in college scholarship offers. Both anglers also earned berths to compete as co-anglers in the 2022 Toyota Series Championship on Nov. 3-5 on Alabama’s Lake Guntersville.
