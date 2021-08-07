More application deadlines are approaching for hunters looking to participate in TPWD Drawn Hunt Program.
The low-cost, high-quality program will award nearly 10,000 permits to applicants in 61 different categories this year, including nearly 1,400 permits in 15 youth-only categories. Deadlines fall on the first and 15th day of the month, through Nov. 1.
Just a reminder, Aug. 15 is the deadline for application submissions in the archery deer, archery mule deer, javelina, private land pronghorn and pronghorn categories of the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s Drawn Hunt program.
The adult application fee is $3 in each category except private land pronghorn, which costs $10 to apply. Hunters who are successfully drawn in the archery deer, archery mule deer and javelina categories will be assessed an additional hunt permit fee of $80-$130.
