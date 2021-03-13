It was a sunny Saturday with light winds at Lake Tawakoni and the big blue cats weren’t firing for James Evans as they had been. Just four days earlier, on March 2, the 47-year-old fishing guide and two lady clients had enjoyed a remarkable day of fishing that produced a boat load of whoppers.

Their 10 biggest fish, including a 49-pounder, weighed 314 pounds. All were caught in five feet of water.

