Cade Childress, 12, of Pickton, with the 72.4-pound blue cat he reeled in at Lake Tawakoni on March 6. The fish is a pending junior angler state record for blue catfish and the biggest blue ever reeled in at Tawakoni by a youth angler.
Childress’ fishing guide for the day, James Evans (left) said the 50.75-inch blue cat ate a fresh chunk of gizzard shad in 22 feet of water. The angler’s dad, Shiloh, left), was along to see the action.
Courtesy/Shiloh Childress
It was a sunny Saturday with light winds at Lake Tawakoni and the big blue cats weren’t firing for James Evans as they had been. Just four days earlier, on March 2, the 47-year-old fishing guide and two lady clients had enjoyed a remarkable day of fishing that produced a boat load of whoppers.
Their 10 biggest fish, including a 49-pounder, weighed 314 pounds. All were caught in five feet of water.
