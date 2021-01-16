Travis Moore boated a 13.44-pound Legacy Class ShareLunker during the Bass Champs East Texas division season opener on Sam Rayburn on Jan. 9. The big bass is Sam Rayburn’s 27th ShareLunker entry over 13 pound since spawning and genetics research program launched in 1986.
The 2021 Toyota ShareLunker program is off and running. Texas Parks & Wildlife’s spawning and genetics research program accepted two Legacy Class entries from Sam Rayburn and Lake Austin in less than a week.
Travis Moore, of Cleveland, caught the season’s first entry on Jan. 9. Weighing 13.44 pounds, Moore’s bass is the 27th Legacy Class ShareLunker turned in from Sam Rayburn since the state-run spawning and genetics program launched in 1986.
