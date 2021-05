2021 Bassmaster Classic

■ Dates: June 11-13

■ Practice Days: Friday to June 6 and June 9

■ Field Size: 54 anglers

■ Top Prize: $300,000

■ Daily Takeoff/Location: 6:15 a.m, Ray Roberts Lake State Park, Isle du Bois Unit

■ Weigh-ins: 3:15 p.m., Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

■ Outdoor Expo: Will Rogers Memorial Center

■ Admission: Free

■ Lake History: Ray Roberts was impounded in 1987 on the Elm Fork of the Trinity River. It has kicked out six Toyota Legacy ShareLunkers, including a 15.18-pound lake record caught in March 2015 by Shannon Elvington. The lake has produced smallmouth bass up to 6.16 pounds and meanmouth bass (spotted bass/smallmouth hybrid) to 6.42 pounds.

■ Previous Texas Bassmaster Classics: 1979, Lake Texoma. Won by Hank Parker.

2017, Lake Conroe. Won by Jordon Lee.