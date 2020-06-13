The three-week spring turkey season in 13 East Texas counties with a legal season rolled to a close May 14. It wasn’t exactly a banner year for harvest across the board, but it was significantly better than 2019, said Jason Hardin, wild turkey program leader with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Hardin said East Texas hunters shot 195 gobblers this year. The total is up 45 birds from 2019 and 16 shy of the 2018 total. Hunters are required to report all eastern gobblers harvested in East Texas to TPWD.
A big surprise this year was the record-setting harvest reported in Newton County, where hunters took 40 gobblers. The 2020 total is 17 higher than last season and 25 higher than 2016.
Hardin attributes the record harvest to increased hunting pressure that resulted from COVID-19 shelter in place orders.
“My guess is that lessees that typically don’t go spring turkey hunting due to work or other responsibilities had extra time on their hands and took the opportunity to chase birds,” he said. “Those birds have always been there on those timber industry lands, but a lot of lessees don’t take advantage.”
Red River County led all East Texas counties with 52 harvest reports and Grayson County had 27. Harvests reported in other counties include Bowie (13), Cass (2), Fannin (13), Jasper (8), Lamar (13), Marion (7), Nacogdoches (7), Panola (2), Polk (2) and Sabine (9).
Evinrude no more
One of America’s most iconic outboard engine brands is no more.
Founded in 1907 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Evinrude recently announced that it will cease production of outboard engines, including the Evinrude E-Tec that is currenty mounted to transoms of several top bass pros like Clark Wendlandt, Andy Morgan, Bryan Thrift, Scott Martin, Jim Tutt, Jacob Wheeler and others.
Evinrude’s parent company, Bombardier Recreational Products, made the announcement in late May. BRP cited the economic fallout from the ongoing coronavirus crisis as the final nail in the coffin for a company that was already struggling.
“Our outboard engines business has been greatly impacted by COVID-19, obliging us to discontinue production of our outboard motors immediately,” said BRP president and CEO José Boisjoli. “This business segment had already been facing some challenges and the impact from the current context has forced our hand. We will concentrate our efforts on new and innovative technologies and on the development of our boat companies, where we continue to see a lot of potential to transform the on-water experience for consumers.”
BRP said in the press release that it will continue to supply customers and its dealer network with service parts and will honor manufacturer limited warranties, plus offer select programs to manage inventory. Evinrude’s demise will impact 650 employees globally, the report said.
Bass tourneys up, running
After a three-month hiatus spurred by coronavirus concerns, it’s back to business for several popular state and national bass tournament circuits.
Locally, popular team circuits like Bass Champs, Outlaw Outdoors and Texas Team Trail have already kicked into gear after spring schedules were disrupted in mid-March.
Haslet-based Bass Champs held its first post-corona event on May 16 at Lake LBJ in Central Texas. Connor Hague brought some fireworks to the stage.
Hague, a 15-year-old-sophomore at Boerne High School, teamed up with Pat Amike to win the tournament with 18.47 pounds. They grabbed a $20,000 payday.
Hague is a member of his high school bass fishing team. He said the LBJ event was his first tournament above the high school level.
The youth angler said he caught three of the five bass in the winning bag, including a 8.43 pounder that was the second heaviest bass of the event.
The two anglers split the cash. Hague said he is saving most of his winnings for college, but he did buy a couple of new fishing rods.
Bass Champs president Chad Potts said Hague is among the youngest anglers to ever wind up in the winner’s circle in one of their team events. “He’s not the youngest though,” Potts said. “We’ve had a few kids over the years win with their parents.”
Outlaw Outdoors resumed its Open Team schedule in late May, with 324 teams showing up to compete on Sam Rayburn. Clay Phillips and David Shaw won on it with 26.17. Ten more limits of more than 20 pounds were brought the scales.
The TTT hosted back-to-back events on Rayburn in early June, marking the first activity for that circuit since Danny Iles of Lufkin and Brian Shook of Lumberton shocked the bass fishing world in February with a staggering five-bass limit weighing 49.31 pounds. Their catch may be the heaviest single-day, five-fish limit ever recorded in a bass tournament on U.S. waters.
Kris Wilson and Harold Moore won the June 5 event with 26.04 and banked prizes and cash totaling $35,495. Steve Phillips and Chance Woods took first in the June 6 tournament with 25.51. They won $52,180.
Nationally, the Bassmaster Elite Series resumed its nine-tournament schedule June 10-13 on Lake Eufaula Alabama. FLW’s Pro Circuit is set to resume action on June 23-26 on Chickamauga in Tennessee under a revised “Super Tournament” format that will include an expanded roster and increased paybacks totaling nearly $4 million.
TPWD Outdoor Annual goes digital
Don’t bother looking for a new Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Outdoor Annual when you head to a local vendor to buy a 2020-21 hunting fishing license this August. The paperback booklet won’t be there.
TPWD recently announced the 2020-21 Outdoor Annual will not be printed this year due to economic impacts of the coronavirus. This year’s annual containing a wealth of pertinent information related to current hunting, fishing and boat regulations will only be available in digital format found online at OutdoorAnnual.com free mobile phone app.
Texas Monthly Magazine has published the annual for decades for TPWD. Revenue from sponsors and advertisers has always paid for the printing costs. Apparently, that revenue has dried up.
“2020 has presented our partnership and the world with a host of new challenges connected to COVID-19,” said Scott Brown, Texas Monthly president. “Our shared goal is that hunters, anglers and boaters will find the Outdoor Annual website and the significantly enhanced mobile app to be user-friendly ways to get the most up-to-date information and, on the mobile app, to access the regulations without needing internet connectivity.”
TPWD executive director Carter Smith said it is unclear at this point whether or not the print version the booklet is gone for good.
“We don’t know,” Smith said. “The decision to suspend publication of the printed version of the Outdoor Annual was made for this year only. Beyond that, I simply can’t predict what will happen.”
Looking ahead, factors that we will take into account will include how well hunters and anglers adapt to the digital and electronic versions that are available, as well as whether sufficient sponsorship support can be secured.”
Last year, Texas Monthly printed about 2.3 million copies the 113-page booklet at a cost of $384,674.
The 2020-2021 hunting season dates can now be found on the Outdoor Annual website. Regulations will be published in full on Aug. 15, when new licenses go on sale.
