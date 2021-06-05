The Memorial Day weekend proved extremely busy for Texas game wardens, despite severe weather, including storms, downpours and flooded rivers in some areas. Boating incidents statewide surpassed last year’s Memorial Day weekend numbers in almost every category.
“The increase in boating safety incidents over the Memorial Day weekend is attributed in part to many variables including the increase in new boaters since the start of the pandemic in 2020, severe weather, lack of use of life vests, abuse of alcohol, and not following general rules of safe boating,” said Cody Jones, assistant commander of Marine Enforcement for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “Flooding, heavy rains, storms, high winds and tornadoes in parts of Texas — coupled with the higher-than-usual anticipated holiday-seekers on the waterways and elsewhere — kept Texas game wardens on heightened alert.”
