Each summer, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department staff place leg bands on thousands of mourning and white-winged doves to monitor the factors that influence populations. Information from hunter-reported bands, or “recoveries,” provide estimates of harvest and survival rates, which are used with data from the Harvest Information Program, Parts Collection Survey and other harvest surveys to help manage populations and set annual hunting regulations.
The Harvest Information Program (HIP) is a national program that estimates migratory game bird harvest and hunting activity by asking hunters a series of questions about their experience the previous season. The Parts Collection Program uses wings from harvested birds to determine species, sex and age composition, while other harvest surveys are sent out to help fine-tune harvest estimates across the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.