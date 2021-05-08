Huntington bass pro Keith Combs weighed in a three-day total of 63 pounds, 3 ounces on 15 bass to top a field of 136 anglers in the MLF Toyota Series Southwestern Division bass tournament held April 28-30 on Sam Rayburn. He won $36,764.
Combs grabbed an early lead with 22-9 and never looked back, crushing 29-11 in the second round that carried him to the finals with a cushion of more than 17 pounds. He iced the win with 10-15, topping second-place finisher Josh Bensema, of Willis, by nearly 9 pounds.
