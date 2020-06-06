ATHENS — Water level is 3 inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass fishing has been good. Lots of fish busting white frogs early and late, right on the bank. Texas rig plastics are working around brush piles in 18-20 feet once the sun gets up. Crappie are hit or miss around brush piles in 25-30 feet using small shiners.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is at full pool and stained. Surface temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says hybrids have been good to 8 pounds on cut bait and slabs fished on humps in 10-20 feet. White bass in the same areas. Blue cats are scattered on humps at the same depth range. Crappie are best on brush piles in 14-20 feet and deeper docks in 8-15 feet using jigs. Black bass are fair round brush piles using Texas rigs, jigs and Carolina rigs. Also some fish on docks, hitting plastics and cranks.
FORK — Water level is 2 inches high and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 80s, upper 70s.
Jonathan Parker at Minnow Bucket Marina says crappie are good in 15-20 feet of water around brush piles and bridge pilings using shiners. Bass fishing has been good to 10 pounds on topwaters fished around shallow cover early and late. Also some decent quality up to 8 pounds coming on Carolina rig and drop shot plastics fished on points, ridges and the other structure down to 18 feet. Catfish are fair on punch bait and night crawlers, mostly shallow.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level about normal level and slightly stained. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Crockett Family Resort is reporting good black bass fishing with some decent numbers up to 4 1/2 pounds. Shallow bite is best on spinnerbaits, wacky worms and Senkos worked around shore cover and piers. Also some fish hitting cranks and Texas rigs fished around drop offs and humps. Crappie are fair to 15 inches on shiners soaked around brush piles in 12 feet. No limits reported. Bream are good to around 1 pound on small worms in skinny water. Catfish are good to 6 pounds on cut shad and perch, mainly on jugs.
PINES — Water level is 8 inches high and muddy to stained. Water temp in the upper 70s, low 80s.
Local angler Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been slow with rising, dirty water. Best bite has been coming on dark Texas rig worms dragged slowly on points at the lake’s southern end. Crappie are slow. Catfish are good in the shallows with the rising water.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is about 3 inches high and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says white bass are excellent on humps from mid-lake south in 11-15 feet near 30 feet, mainly on slabs. Clearer areas along the old 190 roadbed also have been good. Blues cats are good along the Trinity near Riverside using fresh cut shad on ledges in 15 feet. Crappie are fair in Thomas Lake using blue/white jigs, and around deeper boat houses on the south end. Black bass have been good in Bethy Creek and around Thomas Lake using Texas rig watermelon creature baits.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is about 3 inches low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 70s, low 80s.
Bass anglers reporting some solid fish in the 4-pound range amid lots of fishing pressure over the weekend. Shallow bite is best early and late or in cloudy conditions tossing swim jigs, spinnerbaits, small swimbaits and frogs around scattered hydrilla, reeds other vegetation out to 4-5 feet. Some intermittent schooling activity. A few groups setting up on hard bottom structure in 14-25 feet, hitting shaky heads, Carolina rigs and spoons; most takers are small but some good numbers off and on. Crappie fishermen reporting partial limits around brush piles at mid-range depths using jigs and shiners. Bluegills are good on small worms and jigs.
PALESTINE — Water level is 3 inches high and muddy up north, stained down south. Water temp in the mid 70s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good on Yellow Magic topwaters, bladed jigs and spinnerbaits fished shallow, 1-5 feet early in the day, then moving to 10-17 feet on points and other structure with a Carolina rig. Crappie are good along the river, mainly around submerged timber in 14-20 feet using jigs. White bass have been schooling early on points at the south end of the lake, hitting ‘Traps and topwaters. Catfish are good over baited holes using fresh shad and night crawlers in 8-15 feet.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is 4 inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons is reporting excellent white bass action, mostly early in the day using Sassy Shad and Coho swimbaits on points where the fish are actively chasing shad. Afternoon bite is good on 1 ounce slabs bounced on points and humps 25 feet deep. Simmons said crappie fishing has been slow. Brush piles in 20-25 feet are the best bet. Blue cats are fair on the 309 Flats using fresh shad in 25-30 feet. Jugs are producing good numbers of eating size fish. Black bass anglers picking up some decent numbers using Texas rig worms on points and humps in 20 feet.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is an 1 inch low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 70s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says bass are good shallow and deep. Shallow bite is best on frogs and swim jigs worked around torpedo grass and pond weed. Later in the day, drop shots and spoons are paying off around deeper drops. Some schooling fish throughout the day on flats and main lake points, taking small cranks and topwaters, but not much on size. Brush piles in 20-25 feet also giving up some good quality, but not many numbers. Fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie fishermen are picking up limits around brush piles in 20-35 feet, suspended 12-15 feet down.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is about normal and stained to clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says bass fishing has been fair early in the day on topwater, frogs and wacky worms worked around any shallow cover. Mid-range bite is best on ridges and points in 8-12 feet, mainly on cranks and Texas rigs. Crappie fishing is fair around bridges. The Highway 6 bridge as been especially good, all on shiners.
NACONICHE — The lake is at full pool and clear, surface temperature is in the low 80’s. Local angler David Russell says bass fishing has slowed down recently. Fish are suspended in 7-12 feet in deeper water. Concentrate on main lake points, humps and offshore drops with Texas and Carolina rigged plastics or swim baits. Fishing slow is a key.
