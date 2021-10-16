The deadline to apply for a CO-OP grant with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is Nov. 1.
Community groups often face barriers connecting Texans to the outdoors — transportation, meals, training, outdoor gear and supplies, to name a few. CO-OP grants can help organizations break through those barriers by providing grant funding to tax-exempt organizations for programs that engage under-represented audiences in TPWD mission-oriented activities. These grants support community-based conservation and outdoor recreation activities such as archery, fishing, camping, hiking, hunting, nature education and more.
