Paslie Werth’s 42-point Kansas buck was recently certified as the biggest free-ranging non-typical ever brought down by a female hunter in North America. Werth, 14, shot the Kiowa County bruiser during the early September youth season while hunting on family land with her dad, Kurt. The enormous rack runs up a net B&C score of 271 4/8 inches.
The youth hunter shot the buck on the afternoon of Sept. 6 while rifle hunting in the company of her dad, Kurt. It was the second day of the state’s youth-only season.
