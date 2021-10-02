Sealy Outdoors recently held its 35th annual Big Bass Splash at Lake Fork and a handful of anglers found the big ones biting.
Mark Trull of Kennedy, Alabama, topped the field of 2,460 entries with a 10-pound largemouth that won the tournament’s grand prize package, which included a fully rigged bass boat, Ram truck and $7,000 in cash. Additionally, Trull banked $4,000 for catching the big bass of the hour during noon hour on the first day of three-day event.
