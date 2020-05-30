Alabama-based BASS recently announced the 2021 Bassmaster Classic is coming to Texas. The March 19-21 tournament will be held on Lake Ray Roberts, a 25,600-acre reservoir near Denton.
Daily weigh-ins are set for Dickies Arena, in the heart of the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. The Bassmaster Classic Outdoor Expo, featuring more than 200 vendors, will be at Will Rogers Memorial Center.
The event is said to bring a economic windfall to the host city and the surrounding area. Two previous Classics have been held on Texas waters, Lake Texoma in 1979 and Lake Conroe in 2017. Additional coverage is forthcoming.
TPWD facilities partially re-open
Two of the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s most popular visitor and educational centers have partially reopened to the public under enhanced safety guidelines prescribed by the CDC and state government orders.
The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens and Sea Center Texas in Lake Jackson opened to the public on May 27. TFFC hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m on Wednesday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $2.50 per guest. The SCT will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
Both facilities will operate at 25% capacity with other restrictions in place. See TPWD’s website for complete guidelines. Additionally, Texas state parks began taking overnight camping reservations on May 27 for arrival dates between June 1 and Sept. 7. All guests, including annual pass holders, need to pre-purchase day passes and overnight reservations in advance through the Texas State Parks reservation system.Reservations can be made online at texasstateparks.org or by calling (512) 389-8900.
ET home to white bass bruisers
Texas waters are home to some giant white bass, as evidenced by a New York state record reeled in during early May on the Lower Niagra River by youth angler Morgan Fonzi. Fonzi’s fish weighed 3.05 pounds. It eclipses the former state record white bass caught in 1992 by 2 ounces, according to reports on thefishingwire.com.
A 31/2 pounder is an exceptionally large white bass, but several Texas lakes and rivers have produced significantly larger fish. The biggest ones have been caught in East Texas, where the hard-hitting sport fish thrive in the region’s major reservoirs and fertile river systems.
Several Texas lakes and rivers have water body records in excess of 4 pounds. Among them are Lake Livingston, 4.12 pounds; Tawakoni, 4.84 pounds; Toledo Bend, 4.40 pounds; Sabine River 4.04 pounds; Sam Rayburn, 4.75 pounds; and Ray Hubbard, 4.37 pounds. The Colorado River produced current Texas state record white bass weighing 5.56 pounds. It was caught in 1977.
“Project E” goes to Falcon
There are thousands of YouTubers out there, but few are more respected in bass fishing circles than veteran bass pro Edwin Evers, of Talala, Okla.
The 2016 Bassmaster Classic Champ turned Major League Fishing pro recently teamed up Lake Falcon guide Matt Reed to produce one of his latest “Project E” episodes for the popular online video-sharing platform. It’s a two-part series fittingly titled “Catching Giants on Lake Falcon. You can view it at: youtube.com/watch?v=SaEmPP19Wpk&feature=youtu.be.
The series is both informative and entertaining as Evers and Reed rehash fond memories as team tournament partners while reeling in dozens of the thick-shouldered bruisers for which the Texas/Mexico border lake is famous.
Falcon is a massive reservoir that spans nearly 87,000 acres when at full pool, but it’s not so big these days. The reservoir is currently about 38 feet low, which is about 31 percent capacity.
