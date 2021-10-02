A trail camera strapped to a tree is like having eyes in the woods when you aren’t around. Some cameras are equipped with cellular networking capabilities that allow for instant notification and photo evaluation from hundreds of miles away.
Game cameras are nothing new to Texas’ deer hunting fraternity. Hunters have been using them to monitor feeding stations, crossings and other travel routes frequented by deer and other wildlife for decades.
Trail cameras also have proven to be a useful tool for game managers in evaluating deer densities, buck/doe ratios and doe/fawn ratios. They can even be used to help homeowners find out what is munching on the dog’s food or tearing up the garbage under the cover of darkness.
