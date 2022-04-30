Genetics testing has confirmed that an 11.07-pound black bass caught Feb. 22 at Lake O.H. Ivie by Brady Stanford, of Midland, is an F1-hybrid of a smallmouth bass crossed with a largemouth bass. Pending certification, the fish should rank as an International Game Fish Association world record.
Genetics testing has confirmed that an 11.07-pound black bass caught on Feb. 22 at Lake O.H. Ivie by Brady Stanford, of Midland, is an F1-hybrid of a smallmouth bass crossed with a largemouth bass. The DNA testing was carried out at the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s Analytical Services Laboratory in San Marcos by Dijar Lutz-Carrillo, TPWD geneticist and senior scientist.
Stanford’s fish is the largest of its kind ever reported in the world. The angler has submitted an application to the International Game Fish Association for consideration as a new world record smallmouth/largemouth hybrid.
