Alabama-based Bassmaster recently announced a shift in scheduling dates for the 2021 Bassmaster Classic on Lake Ray Roberts near Denton.

Originally set March 19-21, this year’s Classic and Outdoor Expo has been rescheduled for June 11-13. BASS said in a Jan. 7 press release that pro bass fishing’s most hallowed fishing event has been rescheduled due to ongoing public health emergency and limits on large gatherings associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is being hosted by the Fort Worth Sports Commission and Visit Fort Worth. BASS communications manager Emily Harley said the organization plans to proceed with daily weigh-ins at Dickies Arena in downtown Fort Worth, while the Outdoor Expo will be held at Will Rogers Memorial Center.

Matt Williams is a freelance outdoors writer based in Nacogdoches. His email address is mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.