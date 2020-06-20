SAM RAYBURN — Water level is about four inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says worms and jigs are producing good numbers in the 3-8 pound range in 15-30 feet around drops, ledges, humps and long points. Also some shallow fish on Texas rigs and Flukes worked slowly around grass, but most are small.
Crappie guide Randy Dearman says the bite has slowed high pressure and north winds last week. Best bite still coming around brush piles in 24-35 feet, suspended 15 feet down. Shiners and jigs are working.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is a foot low and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been very slow. Catfishing has been fair on trotline sets tipped with cut bait. Rhonda Shivley at Bill’s Landing says anglers are reporting fair numbers of eating size fish. The spawn should be getting into full swing. Fishing guide Stephen Johnston says crappie fishing has been slow as of late.
NACONICHE — Water level is at full pool and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Local angler David Russell says warmer weather seems to have slowed bass activity. Some decent numbers reported early and late using frogs around lay downs. Most fish holding 12 feet and shallower. Drops, points, roadbeds and other structure within that depth range are producing fish on Texas rigs and swim baits. No report on crappie.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is seven inches low and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Bass anglers reporting some solid in the 3-5 pound range early and late throwing topwaters, light Texas rigs and a few frogs on shallow grass flats in 2-5 feet. Topwaters can play at midday with wind to break up the surface. Texas rigs, Carolina rigs, spoons and shaky heads producing some decent numbers when fish are grouped on hard bottom structure or around isolated stumps in 14-22 feet. Some schooling activity in the same areas. No report on crappie.
ATHENS — Water level is at full pool and clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass are settled into summer patterns. Brush piles in the 18 foot range are giving up some solid fish in the 6-8 pound range, mostly on Texas rigs, Carolina rigs and a few on deep cranks. A few fish reported on frogs early in the day around shallow grassbeds. Bream are good around spawning beds in 6-8 feet.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is two inches low and stained. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber says crappie fishing has been good around brush piles and bridges in 10-20 feet. Lots of undersize fish. Docks still holding a few. Catfish, white and hybrids are best on humps in 12-20 feet using fresh shad and slabs. Also some hybrids up to eight pounds trolling deep cranks.
Black bass are good to eight pounds around docks and brush piles in 12-20 feet using Texas rigs, Carolina rigs, shaky heads and deep cranks. Barber said it took 27 pounds to win a recent tournament.
FORK — Water level is at full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Minnow Bucket Marina is reporting slow bass fishing. A few fish taking topwaters and frogs around pads and other shallow cover early. Cranks, shaky heads and Carolina rigs are good for some solid slot fish at midday, mostly on points and other structure in the 15-25 foot range. Crappie fishing still good around good around stumps, brush and bridges in the 18-20 foot range using hand-tied jigs and shiners. No report on catfish.
HOUSTON COUNTY — Water level is about normal and slightly stained. Water temp in the mid-to-upper-80s.
Crockett Family Resort is reporting fair black bass action to 8 1/2 pounds in 10-15 feet using drop shots and crankbaits. Several fish in the 5 pound range caught and released over the last week. Crappie fishing has been good to 2 pounds. Some limits reported on live shiners; best bite is late in the day. Bream are excellent off piers and near the islands on small worms. Catfish are good on trotline tipped with shad and cut perch.
‘PINES — Water level is at full pool and stained. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Local bass pro Jim Tutt says fishing has been good up north with some solid fish reported on frogs, Texas rigs and Flukes fished around shallow grass. Also some groups holding on river ledges, mainly on bends. Farther south, crankbaits, jigs and topwaters are producing on points and flats. Crappie fishermen reporting limits around bridges, mainly on shiners. Bream fishing improving daily, mostly shallow on small worms and crickets.
LIVINGSTON — Water level is about normal level and fairly clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Dave Cox says white bass fishing continues to be good around mid and lower lake humps and other structure in 11-15 feet using Traps, spoons and crankbaits. Lots of undersize fish in the mix. Some schooling activity. All fishing is slow up north.
PALESTINE — Water level is at full pool and stained to clear. Water temp in the mid-80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good up north, hitting bladed jigs and red shad Texas rig worms, mostly around shallow vegetation, brush and stumps along channel break.
Father south, Carolina rigs and deep diving cranks are producing some decent numbers and quality on points and road beds. Crappie are best around brush piles in 14 feet, mostly on jigs. Channel cat are excellent on night crawlers fished over baited holes in 14 feet.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is at full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the low 80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says hybrids are fair with some good quality fish reported on live shad soaked on main lake humps in 25 feet. White bass are fair to good with the best schooling action coming early in the day, hitting ‘Traps, then switching to slabs at mid-morning, mostly on main lake points 15-20 feet.
Blue cats are holding in the same areas with schooling whites. Crappie are good on shiners fished around brush piles and bridges in 20 feet. Black bass fishing has been slow.
