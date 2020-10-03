The 2020-21 statewide archery only season for whitetail deer opened Oct. 3. Folks in the know are saying it should be a good one thanks to good range conditions and the timely arrival of mild fall weather that has whitetails on the prowl.
“Recent precipitation throughout Texas has resulted in a flush of new growth on preferred native deer forages and should set the stage for good winter weed production, critical for deer late in the season,” Alan Cain, whitetail deer program leader with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said. “This is quite a change from the brown and brittle range conditions experienced in July and August.”
