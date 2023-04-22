Hunter Kaemmerling, Shawn Kaemerrling and Brent Cotton won the $8,000 pot for catching the heaviest cat in the third annual Neches River Life Big Catfish tournament held April 14-15 on the Neches River. The flathead weighed 49.8 pounds.
A record 145 teams and 450 anglers competed in the third annual Neches River Life Big Catfish tournament April 14-15 on the Neches River. The tournament paid out more than $30,000 in cash and prize giveaways, also a record.
Anglers were allowed to fish the full 140-mile stretch of river from state Highway 21 south to “The Forks” below the Sam Rayburn dam using any legal means or method — trotline, limb lines, bank poles, noodles, etc.
