A pair of high school bass anglers made national headlines recently when they reeled in an enormous five-fish limit weighing 37.13 pounds in a Louisiana Bass Nation event on Caney Lake in Louisiana.
Mason McCormick and Alexis Virgillito teamed up to lead the Bossier Parish High School Bass Team to a convincing win in the March 19 derby. The boy/girl team may have set a new national single-day weight record for high school bass tournaments along the way. The monster limit was anchored by a 9.22-pounder.
