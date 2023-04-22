BASS newcomer Ben Milliken, of New Caney relied heavily on super-sized swim baits to dominate the Bassmaster Open on Toledo Bend. He weighed in 77 pounds, 14 ounces over three days, the third heaviest weight in the history of three-day BASS Opens.
Ben Milliken, of New Caney, is a world famous YouTube personality well known for his prowess with forward-facing sonar and using large baits to fool giant bass.
On April 13-15, the 33-year-old Omaha, Nebraska, transplant brought his goodies to Toledo Bend Reservoir along the Texas/Louisiana border and used them to exploit the lake’s fabled bass fishery to the tune of 77 pounds, 14 ounces in the second of nine Bassmaster Opens on the 2023 schedule. It’s the third heaviest total recorded in the lengthy history of the three-day Bassmaster Opens.
