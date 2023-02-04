Tipping a Roadrunner with a crawfish tail or small minnow will at times make the bait more enticing when the bite gets slow. Anglers should remember to fish baits slowly during the early stages of the run, when water temps are still cold and the fish are lethargic.
White bass, also known as sand bass, are brawny sport fish prone to gather in large numbers in small areas. It’s not uncommon to catch fish multiple fish on consecutive casts during the height of the spawning run. Most keeper whites will weigh 11/2-21/2 pounds, although bigger ones weighing upward of 3 pounds occasionally show up in angler creels.
Tipping a Roadrunner with a crawfish tail or small minnow will at times make the bait more enticing when the bite gets slow. Anglers should remember to fish baits slowly during the early stages of the run, when water temps are still cold and the fish are lethargic.
MATT WILLIAMS/For The Lufkin Daily News
White bass, also known as sand bass, are brawny sport fish prone to gather in large numbers in small areas. It’s not uncommon to catch fish multiple fish on consecutive casts during the height of the spawning run. Most keeper whites will weigh 11/2-21/2 pounds, although bigger ones weighing upward of 3 pounds occasionally show up in angler creels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.