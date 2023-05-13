Richland Chambers Reservoir near Corsicana has a reputation for being a pretty tough bass lake. It’s not that the 41,000-acre reservoir is lacking for quality fish, but the way it lays out the lunkers can be challenging to pattern at times.
Russell Lee and Landon Ware made the fishing easy in the Texas Team Trail event held on May 6. Lee/Ware topped 120 teams with a single day weight of 31.01 pounds on five bass — a 6.2 pound average. They won cash and prizes totaling $47,725.
