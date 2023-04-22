A Toyota Legacy Lunker sits idle in a Lunker Bunker at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens. Several big bass weighing more than 13 pounds from the 2023 collection season are currently paired with select males in spawning raceways at the TFFC. Any resulting fry will be stocked in public lakes.
It’s been a busy year for Toyota ShareLunker. Texas Parks & Wildlife’s popular spawning and restocking program based in Athens accepted 18 fish weighing more than 13 pounds during the 2023 collection season, Jan. 1 through March 31.
Lake O.H. Ivie near San Angelo was the program’s top producer for the third consecutive year. The West Texas reservoir produced 15 of the 18 entries, officially called Legacy lunkers. Lakes Nacogdoches, Alan Henry and Possum Kingdom contributed one fish apiece.
