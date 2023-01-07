Texas Parks & Wildlife launched its 37th Toyota ShareLunker season on Jan. 1. Around since 1986, ShareLunker is the most high profile public outreach and recognition program run by the state agency. It is intended to shine the spotlight on the state’s world-class reservoirs, enhance Texas fisheries and recognize successful anglers.
At the heart of the program are heavyweight Texas bass. Anglers who catch bass weighing more than 8 pounds or 24 inches throughout the year can enter their catch in a number of categories, earn some neat prizes and become eligible to win a $5,000 gift certificate to Bass Pro Shops and an annual fishing license given away by random drawing.
