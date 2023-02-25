Biologists are expecting the 2022-23 Texas Big Game Harvest Survey to reflect reduced harvest numbers statewide on white-tailed deer. Experts say a fall green up combined with a bumper acorn crop in much of the state stifled deer movement and kept the animals away from corn feeders for much of the season.
MATT WILLIAMS/For The Lufkin Daily News
Corey and Jason Schnautz with a few of their winning fish caught during the Bass Champs Central Region season opener on Lake LBJ. Their 29.83-pound limit was anchored by a 13.03-pounder.
Texas has about 700,000 white-tail deer hunters who routinely harvest about 800,000 deer each fall. The numbers from the 2022-23 season are not yet crunched, but experts with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department say they won’t be surprised if the tally shows a decline in overall harvest statewide, possibly as much as 6-9%.
“I think it’s going to be down over a big chunk of the state,” said Alan Cain, TPWD whitetail deer program leader. “I’ve heard from people all over who are saying they didn’t see many deer, or the quality of deer they were looking for. We had a dry spring and summer last year, so antler quality was down. Plus, we had a wet fall that greened things up just before the season, along with a big acorn crop. That kept deer away from the feeders; they just didn’t have to move as much.”
